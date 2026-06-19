Bryan Acheampong calls on NPP members to rally behind Bawumia

Audio By Carbonatix
Former presidential aspirant Dr Bryan Acheampong has urged all factions within the New Patriotic Party to unite behind former Vice President of Ghana Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, following his election as the party’s flagbearer for the 2028 general election.
Dr Acheampong said the outcome of the party’s internal contest had settled the question of leadership and that members now had a collective responsibility to support the flagbearer in the interest of the NPP’s future.
He stressed that personal disagreements must not be allowed to derail preparations for the next election.
The Abetifi MP noted that Dr Bawumia’s mandate extends beyond those who supported him in the primary, arguing that he now represents all party members, including supporters of Kennedy Agyapong and other former contenders. He described unity as the party’s most important weapon as it seeks to regain power.
He therefore appealed to supporters across the party to abandon internal hostilities and focus on rebuilding confidence among the electorate.
According to him, the NPP’s chances of success in 2028 depend largely on its ability to present a united front.
“So, I appeal to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, to his supporters, and to mine: let us lay down the weapons of internal warfare,” Dr Acheampong stated.
“Dr. Bawumia is now the candidate of all of us. He carries the mandate not only of those who voted for him, but of every member who voted for Ken, for me, and for the others who contested. To rally around him is not to take a side in anyone’s personal feud; it is to defend the party that is bigger than all of us.”
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