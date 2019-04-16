This window closes in 6 seconds

Close

Competition for $100K McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge Prize enters the final phase 

Competition for $100K McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge Prize enters the final phase 
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 16-04-2019 Time: 05:04:36:pm
Share

The competition for the $100,000 McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge (MEC) Prize has entered its final phase. 

The MEC seeks to identify the brightest young entrepreneurs or start-up business managers or students with an extraordinary business model, to reward with the prize money to establish the next largest conglomerate in Africa and beyond. 

More than 7,000 entries (from both individuals and groups) were received last year when it opened nominations for the MEC prize. 

The number was shortlisted to 600, and then a further shortlisting brought the figure to 60 semifinalists. 

The contestants were offered mentoring and coaching before being sieved down further to 10 finalists who are now in the final phase and will be featured in a 13-week television series. 

The television series will be shown on Joy News TV on Tuesdays at 6 pm, with a repeat on Saturdays at 8 pm. It will also be shown on Ghana Television (GTV) on Tuesdays at 8:30 pm starting from 16th April 2019. 

With funding from business mogul Daniel McKorley known popularly as McDan, the MEC is organized by the Today’s Entrepreneurs Network (TEN Ghana), an organisation that is working to encourage the ‘create your own job’ spirit among young people in the country. 

Partner institutions include the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Ministry of Business Development, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) and Revolutionary Minds Communications (RM Communications).
 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Gov't announces plans to train youth to fix streetlights
NDC is being disingenuous with NHIS collapsing claims - Dep. Minister
Recycling waste could solve sanitation challenges - Minister
Competition for $100K McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge Prize enters the final phase 

Latest Stories

Rev. Kweitsu grabs Honorary Doctorate degree
Access Bank to invest in trade, exports in 2019
Dr. Wereko-Brobby writes...The ruler and the Monarch
Ghana to host maiden edition of Africa Women's Sports Summit
Rawlings urges Agbeko to victory 
NDC is being disingenuous with NHIS collapsing claims - Dep. Minister
Competition for $100K McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge Prize enters the final phase 
Recycling waste could solve sanitation challenges - Minister

MOST POPULAR
Tema: Bank robbery foiled by police
BPS reveals ‘very disturbing developments’ about Accra-Tema Motorway
Military couple among perished flood victims
GRA begins implementation of a fixed exchange rate regime at the ports
NADMO retrieves 7 bodies from flood waters after Sunday's downpour

LIFESTYLE
Global measles cases triple in 2019 - WHO
ODD NEWS
This brown bear is serving a life sentence in a Kazakh prison
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook tests merging its News Feed and Stories into a single interface
OBITUARY
Mrs. Wilhelmina Shirley Obed (née Mensah)
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP