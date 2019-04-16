Competition for $100K McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge Prize enters the final phase 

Share

The competition for the $100,000 McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge (MEC) Prize has entered its final phase.

The MEC seeks to identify the brightest young entrepreneurs or start-up business managers or students with an extraordinary business model, to reward with the prize money to establish the next largest conglomerate in Africa and beyond.

More than 7,000 entries (from both individuals and groups) were received last year when it opened nominations for the MEC prize.

The number was shortlisted to 600, and then a further shortlisting brought the figure to 60 semifinalists.

The contestants were offered mentoring and coaching before being sieved down further to 10 finalists who are now in the final phase and will be featured in a 13-week television series.

The television series will be shown on Joy News TV on Tuesdays at 6 pm, with a repeat on Saturdays at 8 pm. It will also be shown on Ghana Television (GTV) on Tuesdays at 8:30 pm starting from 16th April 2019.

With funding from business mogul Daniel McKorley known popularly as McDan, the MEC is organized by the Today’s Entrepreneurs Network (TEN Ghana), an organisation that is working to encourage the ‘create your own job’ spirit among young people in the country.

Partner institutions include the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Ministry of Business Development, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) and Revolutionary Minds Communications (RM Communications).

