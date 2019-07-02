New cocoa floor price: A step towards a more equal trade?

New cocoa floor price: A step towards a more equal trade?
Source: Isaac Kwadwo Gyamfi | Email : isaac.gyamfi@solidaridadnetwork.org
Date: 02-07-2019 Time: 06:07:24:pm
Share
Better farm gate prices are crucial for a thriving cocoa sector. Photo: Olaf Hammelburg.

On 12 June 2019, the governments of Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire announced a floor price of USD 2,600/ton of cocoa beans for the 2019/2020 cocoa season. 

They also announced a suspension of forward sales of beans for the 2020/2021 season. This is a historic move and is seen as a “show of power” by the two countries that jointly produce roughly 65% of all cocoa beans and who have, up to now, predominantly accepted buyers’ prices.

Following the global price crash of 2016/2017, the two governments have been discussing how to stem the impact of the price decline on farmers. 

The implementation mechanism is being discussed at a technical meeting in early July. This follows on from global discussions on living income for farmers, in which floor price determination has been highlighted as an immediate step towards increasing farmers’ incomes. Whether this action is sustainable, and the best approach is yet to be seen.

Interventions on price alone are not sustainable

Solidaridad welcomes the prospect of the new floor price improving farmers’ income but contends that it will not be sufficient to achieve a living income for farmers. The extent to which farmers will benefit from the floor price is unclear because farmers do not directly enjoy full market prices for their produce due to the existing pricing mechanism. Whether, and how, farm gate prices will change is unclear. 

Solidaridad believes that an increased share of cocoa market prices should be transferred to farmers in the government-regulated farm gate pricing. At the same time, the huge margins made by the industry along the supply chain is redistributed to improve farmers’ current share from 4%-6% to appreciable levels. 

Cocoa prices are an important element to achieve sustainable cocoa but should not be looked at in isolation. Intervening on prices without looking at supply measures and enabling policies to develop a healthy cocoa sector may not have the desired positive impact. 


We urge the governments of Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, in their bold effort, to also look at enabling policies that secure land tenure, promote access to finance through strategic partnerships, and create a long-term holistic agricultural policy for sustainable development. It is unclear at this moment how the governments will invest the extra income. 

In welcoming this landmark announcement, Solidaridad is encouraging the governments of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire to set up solid supply chain management systems and structures. 

We recommend the implementation of a holistic strategy on cocoa rehabilitation and intensification (more cocoa on less land) as the higher prices can become a driver for deforestation. Solidaridad is ready to support the two governments in creating robust policies and future-proofing cocoa farming practices.


Isaac Kwadwo Gyamfi
Regional Director
Solidaridad West Africa
 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Pappy Kojo reveals he isn’t related to Yvonne Nelson
Gov't begins recruitment of trained nurses
Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Ghana: Black Stars players rated
Go and brag that you lost to St Augustine’s – Mfantsipim told

Latest Stories

Undocumented foreigners given Aug 1 deadline to regularise stay
UK gov't pledges new support to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria
Gov’t, Netherlands embassy open first Hortifresh fruit, vegetable fair in Accra
USAID partners gov't to expand access to potable water in Savannah region
Go and brag that you lost to St Augustine’s – Mfantsipim told
Ursula von der Leyen nominated to lead EU Commission
Do not regulate activities of churches - Mahama
Fall armyworms resurface in North East region

MOST POPULAR
Video: A chained man's final moments before he was bludgeoned to death
Manasseh's Folder: Even Akufo-Addo's wife will choose John Mahama over her husband on this
Woyome loses case at African Court
I went to university without SHS education - Joe Mettle reveals struggles
Reshuffle in Parliament: Ken Agyapong replaced

LIFESTYLE
UK gov't pledges new support to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria
ODD NEWS
Thai doctor finds tiny lizard living in patient’s ear
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Wikipedia founder calls for social media strike
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region