CAF will not favour any country – President Motsepe

CAF president Patrice Motsepe holds the Africa Cup of Nations trophy as he walks alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the presentation after January's final [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has reiterated that no African country will be treated more favourably than others in football matters.

Speaking at a press briefing in Senegal, he stressed CAF’s firm stance on fairness across all member associations.

“I want to repeat what I said previously, under no circumstances will any single country in Africa be treated more preferential, more advantageous, or more favorable than any other country.

"That will never happen,” he said.

Motsepe added that CAF is fully aware of its responsibility to the game on the continent.

“We are very clear we have a big duty to African football in that regard and its continued global respect,” he stated.

He also highlighted the scale of support for African football and the need to uphold trust.

“We take cognizance and are committed to this obligation… we derive our credibility and respect from the 1.6 billion football spectators and fans on the continent, and the hundreds of millions of people throughout the world who are honoured to watch African football,” he said.

Motsepe has made a trip to Morocco, engaging football authorities and government officials amid tensions following CAF’s ruling on the 2025 AFCON title.

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