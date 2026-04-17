Court grants NPP communicator Baba Amando GH¢30k bail with two sureties

The High Court of Ghana (General Jurisdiction 2) has granted bail to the New Patriotic Party’s Sunyani East Communications Officer, Abubakar Yakubu, popularly known as Baba Amando, following his two-week remand by an Accra Circuit Court.

The court granted him bail in the sum of GH¢30,000 with two sureties and directed him to report to the police every two weeks while investigations continue.

Abubakar Yakubu was arrested on Monday, April 13, in connection with ongoing investigations into allegations of offensive conduct, false publication, and the dissemination of statements considered likely to cause fear and panic.

His earlier remand by an Accra Circuit Court on April 14 attracted attention, with authorities intensifying efforts to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged offences.



While formal charges have not yet been brought, sources suggest the arrest could be connected to alleged threats made against a judge at the Adentan Circuit Court, a development that has raised concerns within legal and governance circles.



However, he is also alleged to have circulated derogatory images of the president and some members of the ruling government.



The matter remains under investigation as authorities work to establish the full facts, with the bail conditions expected to ensure Yakubu’s availability for the ongoing probe.













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