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Dagbon Kingdom suspends Damba Festival to honour late Overlord

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  20 August 2026 5:09pm
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The Dagbon Kingdom has suspended this year's Damba Festival, its most revered annual celebration, as part of official mourning rites for the late Yaa-Naa Abubakari Mahama II.

The Overlord of Dagbon died on July 11, 2026, after a seven-year reign credited with restoring unity to one of West Africa's oldest and most influential traditional kingdoms.

The suspension was announced by the head of the Dagbon Kingmakers, Naa Yeb Kug'naa Adam Abdulai, who said the decision was in accordance with Dagbon custom following the passing of its king

The Damba Festival is the largest cultural event on the Dagbon calendar. Rooted in centuries-old tradition, it draws thousands to the Northern Region capital each year for days of drumming, dance, horseback processions and royal durbars presided over by the Yaa-Naa himself.

This year, none of those ceremonies will take place.

Under Dagbon tradition, the death of a Yaa-Naa ushers in a period of solemn observance during which major festivities are curtailed. The Kingmakers said all official Damba-related activities across the kingdom would remain suspended as funeral and mourning customs continue.

Yaa-Naa Abubakari Mahama II ascended the skin the traditional symbol of authority in Dagbon in 2019 ending a 17-year chieftaincy crisis that had divided the kingdom. His reign was widely seen as a period of reconciliation and cultural revival.

Further details regarding the final funeral rites of the late overlord are expected to be announced by the Gbewaa Palace in due course.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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