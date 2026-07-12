Davis Ansah Opoku congratulates newly elected NPP Mpraeso constituency executives

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Mpraeso Constituency, Davis Ansah Opoku

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Mpraeso Constituency, Davis Ansah Opoku, has congratulated all newly elected constituency executives following the successful conclusion of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) constituency elections.

He described the exercise as an important milestone in the party’s ongoing reorganisation process ahead of the 2028 general elections.

In a congratulatory message issued on Saturday, July 11, Mr Ansah Opoku commended all candidates who offered themselves for service as well as delegates who participated in the election process.

He acknowledged their commitment and dedication to strengthening the party at the constituency level.

The Mpraeso MP also extended appreciation to candidates who were unsuccessful in the elections, urging them to remain committed to the party’s collective vision.

According to him, the outcome of the elections should not divide members, but rather reinforce the unity and shared purpose that binds the NPP family together.

He called on all party members in the constituency to put the elections behind them, close ranks, and focus on the bigger task ahead.

Mr Ansah Opoku emphasised the need for unity, humility, and determination as the NPP prepares to secure victory for its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the 2028 general elections.

The NPP’s constituency elections form part of the party’s broader reorganisation efforts aimed at rebuilding and strengthening its structures from the grassroots level.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.