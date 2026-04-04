Day 3 of Gomoa Easter Carnival bursts with grand durbar, tradition, and community spirit

The maiden Gomoa Easter Carnival, championed by MP for Gomoa Central Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) and powered by the Multimedia Group Limited, continues to captivate crowds today, April 4, at the Gomoa Ekwamkrom Community Park, delivering a spectacular blend of tradition, music, art, and community engagement.

After two days of electrifying music and vibrant festivities, the third day's focus shifts to heritage and community identity.

The day began with a masquerade procession from Gomoa Obuasi to Gomoa Ekwamkrom, alongside live street painting from Gomoa Jukwa to Gomoa Ekwamkrom, turning the streets into a vibrant moving canvas.

Traditional leaders, clad in colourful kente and regal adornments, are arriving in procession, carried in palanquins and accompanied by drumming, dancing, and displays of heritage, setting a festive and regal tone for the day.

The cultural displays reflect the deep-rooted customs of the Gomoa area.

The durbar is drawing large crowds, with residents and visitors gathering to witness the symbolic gathering of chiefs—an event that underscores unity, leadership, and cultural continuity.

The atmosphere is filled with the rhythmic sounds of talking drums and traditional ensembles, as cultural groups take turns to perform.

At the Community Park, festival-goers will be treated to a high-energy street anthem & afrobeat concert featuring top Ghanaian artistes Sarkodie, Bisa, Tinny, Kwaw Kese, Keche, Obrafour, and Sista Afia, filling the air with pulsating beats and drawing crowds of excited fans.

As part of the festival’s commitment to community wellness and engagement, a tennis tournament, health screening, and fashion show are also taking place, highlighting both sports and emerging local designers blending contemporary and traditional Ghanaian motifs.

Organisers emphasise that today’s combination of heritage, art, music, and wellness is part of the effort to make the maiden carnival a holistic celebration of Ghanaian culture and community.

Social media is alive with updates under #GomoaEasterCarnival, capturing live performances, street art, and the energy of the crowds.

The Gomoa Easter Carnival is spearheaded by the Gomoa Central MP, Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) and powered by the Multimedia Group Limited.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.