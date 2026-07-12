Dennis Miracles Aboagye declares intention to contest NPP National Communications Director position

The Communication Director for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s 2024 presidential campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has officially declared his intention to contest for the position of National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

His decision marks his bid to lead the party’s communications machinery as it begins preparations towards the 2028 general election.

Mr Aboagye, who played a key role in shaping the communication strategy of the NPP’s 2024 presidential campaign, is seeking to bring his experience and expertise to the party’s national communication structure.

His declaration comes at a time when the NPP is undertaking internal reorganisation efforts aimed at strengthening its structures ahead of the next electoral contest.

The National Communications Director position is expected to be keenly contested as the party seeks a communicator capable of effectively projecting its message, defending its policies, and engaging stakeholders across the country.

The successful candidate will be responsible for coordinating the party’s communication strategy and enhancing its engagement with the Ghanaian public.

Mr Aboagye’s entry into the race adds another dimension to the contest for the position as the NPP looks to rebuild and position itself for the 2028 general election.

His supporters believe his campaign experience and familiarity with the party’s communication ecosystem will be valuable assets as the party works towards its future electoral goals.

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