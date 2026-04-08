Discussions on petroleum taxes review ongoing with Finance Minister – Jinapor

Minister for Energy and Green Transition John Jinapor

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor has disclosed that the ministry is having a series of engagements with the Finance Minister to take a decision on some taxes, including the one cedi levy on petroleum products.

There have been calls for government to remove some taxes on petroleum prices at the pumps due to the war in the Middle East, which has affected global crude prices. Mr. Jinapor assured that a decision will soon be announced when all consultations are completed.

Speaking at the launch of the Chamber Oil Marketing Companies, Safety Week Celebration in Accra, Mr. Jinapor said government’s outmost priority is to ensure availability of petroleum products in the country and make it affordable to consumers.

“We have three key priorities as a government in this current situation we’re facing, and the most important is getting the products available into the market. We believe that if we’re able to get the products, then we can talk about pricing but the most important is to get the product into the market”, he said.

He announced that the Ministry of Energy is working with the Finance Minister to determine the levies and taxes that can be reviewed.

“We are having a lot of deliberations and I’ve engaged the Minister of Finance for a solution where some even proposed removal of taxes on the products. It’s a nice idea but we should also bear in mind that some sectors of the economy will have to sacrifice so that we can still get some revenues and improve our fiscal standing” he cautioned.

The concerns of fuel availability grows across the country after the tension in the Middle East intensified in March 2026.

Although government has announced adequate supply of petroleum products, many consumers are advocating for a review of some taxes in order to make the products affordable.

The Chief Executive of the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies, Dr. Riverson Oppong told journalists that sector players are committed to supporting government in reviewing taxes on petroleum products.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.