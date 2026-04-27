Energy Minister will today address nation on developments in electricity sector

The Energy Minister, John Jinapor, will today, on Monday, April 27, at 2 pm, press the nation to update the public on recent developments in the electricity distribution sector.

The briefing comes in response to a series of significant events that have raised concerns about the stability and management of the country’s power supply, including the recent fire at the Akosombo Power Control Centre and a leadership shake-up within the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti Region.

The public briefing will offer Minister Jinapor the opportunity to address questions about the fire incident at Akosombo and to provide clarification on the steps being taken to address ongoing issues in the power sector.

His statement is expected to provide more details on the government’s response to the fire-related disruptions and shed light on leadership changes within the energy distribution framework.

CEO of GRIDCo Suspended Amid Investigations

A key development that will likely be addressed in tomorrow’s briefing is John Jinapor's decision to instruct the CEO of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to step aside pending investigations into the fire at the Akosombo Power Control Centre.

The fire, which broke out earlier this week, has severely affected the national electricity grid, leading to power outages in several regions.

The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, confirmed the CEO's suspension in a post on Facebook, explaining that the decision was made to facilitate a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and its broader implications for the national electricity grid.

Leadership Changes at ECG

Another key development that will be covered in the briefing is the leadership shake-up at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti Region.

The shake-up follows concerns about the region’s ability to manage electricity distribution effectively in the wake of the Akosombo fire and ongoing challenges within the energy sector.

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