Dr Hafiz Bin Salih endorses Boakye Agyarko for NPP National Chairman

Former Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, has thrown his support behind Boakye Agyarko’s bid for the National Chairman position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), describing him as the most suitable person to lead the party into the 2028 general elections.

According to Dr Bin Salih, the NPP requires strong leadership and a capable candidate to reposition the party and enhance its chances of electoral success in 2028.

He stated that among the individuals seeking the National Chairman position, Mr Agyarko stands out because of his experience, leadership qualities and commitment to the party’s growth.

“We need a strong party and a good candidate to win the 2028 elections. Boakye Agyarko stands tall among those contesting and he is the one who is best fit for National Chairman at this stage of the party,” Dr Bin Salih said in a statement endorsing the former Energy Minister’s candidature.

Mr Agyarko, a long-serving member of the NPP and former Energy Minister, is seeking to become the party’s National Chairman as the opposition party prepares for internal elections aimed at rebuilding and strengthening its structures ahead of the next general election.

His campaign has focused on party unity, grassroots mobilisation and organisational reforms to position the NPP for a return to power in 2028.

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