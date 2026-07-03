The East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau has hosted a vibrant celebration featuring international soccer legends, community leaders, tourism partners and fans, as the city seeks to maximise its visibility and economic opportunities during the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The event, held in East Point, Georgia, brought together global football personalities and local stakeholders in a showcase of sport, culture and hospitality, underlining the city’s growing reputation as a strategic tourism hub within the Atlanta metropolitan area.

With the FIFA World Cup already underway and drawing millions of visitors to the Atlanta region, East Point has positioned itself as a key destination for fans seeking convenient access to matches, entertainment and cultural experiences.

The celebration featured a range of activities, including community fan zones, youth football engagement programmes, hospitality networking sessions and interactive cultural showcases designed to connect residents with international visitors.

Organisers said the initiative was aimed at strengthening community spirit while highlighting East Point’s multicultural identity and hospitality offering.

City officials emphasised East Point’s strategic advantage, noting its proximity to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport and downtown Atlanta as a major draw for both domestic and international visitors attending World Cup fixtures.

The area’s accessibility, combined with a growing portfolio of accommodation options, restaurants and entertainment venues, has made it an attractive base for travelling supporters seeking convenience and affordability during the tournament.

Local tourism partners say the influx of visitors is already providing a boost to the hospitality sector, with hotels, eateries and small businesses reporting increased activity.

The East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau highlighted the broader economic impact of sports tourism, noting that major international events such as the FIFA World Cup contribute significantly to job creation, business growth and community investment.

Officials stressed that the benefits extend beyond the tournament itself, with increased global visibility expected to attract future tourism and business opportunities.

The Bureau said the celebration demonstrated how sporting events can be leveraged to support long-term economic development strategies for host communities.

Speaking on behalf of the Bureau, representatives said the initiative is part of a wider vision to position East Point not only as a World Cup destination, but as a year-round centre for tourism, business travel and cultural exchange.

“This celebration is about more than football,” the Bureau stated. “It is about showcasing East Point to the world, building lasting partnerships, strengthening our tourism economy, and ensuring that visitors who come for the FIFA World Cup discover a city they will want to revisit for years to come.”

Officials added that sustained investment in hospitality infrastructure, cultural programming, sporting events and conventions would be key to maintaining momentum beyond the tournament period.

The Bureau further emphasised that the legacy of the FIFA World Cup would be measured not only in sporting achievements, but in long-term economic and cultural benefits for host communities.

By engaging soccer legends, local residents and international visitors in shared experiences, East Point aims to elevate its global profile while reinforcing its identity as a welcoming and diverse city.

As the FIFA World Cup continues to unfold, East Point’s proactive engagement underscores how smaller host-adjacent cities are leveraging the tournament to position themselves within the global tourism market.

About the East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau

The East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau promotes East Point as a leading destination for tourism, sports, conventions, and business travel.

Working alongside hospitality partners, local businesses, and community leaders, the Bureau is committed to showcasing East Point as "Where the World Competes" and ensuring that visitors experience the very best of the city during the FIFA World Cup and beyond.

It should be from the Bureau President "Chantel Ross Francois " at least once in each article, not just officials from the Bureau. update it and speak on the collaboration with Tourism Leaders from around the World.

St.Vincent and the Grenadines joined in the celebrations to highlight the offerings of the 32 Island nation, an exquisite archipelagic destination in the Lesser Antilles of the Eastern Caribbean. Famous for its lush, volcanic main island, black-sand beaches, and exclusive, white-sand cays, the country is a premier destination for sailing, snorkeling, and luxury eco-tourism.

Legends from around Globe represented in the East Point activations. Former world cup players from Nigeria, S.Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, the UK and St.Vincent and the Grenadines were all present.

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