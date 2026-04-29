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ECG cannot operate effectively under reduced capital expenditure — Dubik Mahama warns

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  29 April 2026 6:45pm
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Former Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has raised concerns over what he describes as a sharp reduction in the company’s capital expenditure, warning that it could undermine operational efficiency.

Speaking in an interview on Ekosiisen on Asempa FM, Mr Mahama called for honesty and decisive action in addressing the challenges facing the power distributor.

“We have to be honest with ourselves, we have to be, if we are at a point where we need to take a decision and know what to be done in order to progress,” he stated.

His comments come in response to remarks made by a deputy minister during an appearance on PM Express on JoyNews, where it was indicated that ECG’s budget stood at GH¢9 billion prior to his departure from office.

Mr Mahama, however, expressed alarm over what he described as a significant cut in capital expenditure (capex), suggesting that only about GH¢1.5 billion is now being utilised for investment and operational expansion.

“That is disturbing,” he said. “It means that ECG has cut down, so they are unable to operate effectively.”

He warned that reduced capital investment could have far-reaching implications for the company’s ability to maintain infrastructure, expand service delivery, and ensure reliable power supply across the country.

Mr Mahama stressed the need for strategic decisions to ensure ECG remains financially and operationally viable, particularly at a time when demand for electricity continues to grow.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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