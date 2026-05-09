Emergency health care system in Ghana is bad – Dr Yamson

Audio By Carbonatix
Dr Justice Yamson, a lawyer and former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), has described Ghana’s emergency healthcare system as deeply inadequate, warning that persistent systemic weaknesses continue to cost lives.
He made the remarks on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, May 9, during discussions on the death of Charles Amissah and the findings of the official investigative report.
He stressed that the situation is not new and has been repeatedly raised without meaningful reform.
“Emergency health care system in Ghana is that bad. I admit some efforts are being made but more needs to be done. The challenges are there and must be addressed,” he stated.
Dr Yamson noted that the long-standing “no-bed syndrome” remains a critical issue affecting hospitals nationwide, despite years of complaints from medical professionals and the public.
He said successive health ministers and governments have been made aware of the problem but insufficient action has followed.
The official investigative report into the death of 29-year-old engineer Charles Amissah has triggered nationwide concern, revealing that he did not die from the initial accident injuries but from delayed emergency care and alleged medical neglect.
The committee found that he remained alive and treatable during multiple referrals between major health facilities before eventually dying without intervention, reigniting debate over Ghana’s emergency preparedness and hospital coordination systems.
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