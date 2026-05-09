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We should look at the whole issue holistically and avoid blame – Dr Nsiah-Asare

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  9 May 2026 9:49am
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Former Director-General of the Ghana Health Service and former Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has called for a more holistic and less accusatory approach to addressing systemic challenges within Ghana’s healthcare delivery system.

His comments come in the wake of an investigative report into the death of engineer Charles Amissah, which concluded that the 29-year-old did not die from his initial accident injuries but from delays in emergency care and what it described as medical neglect across multiple health facilities.

The findings have reignited national debate over emergency response efficiency and so-called “no-bed syndrome”.

The report revealed that Mr Amissah remained alive and treatable as he moved between major hospitals but ultimately died without receiving timely intervention.

The development has raised concerns about coordination gaps, patient transfer systems, and accountability within emergency care units.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, May 9, Dr Nsiah-Asare urged stakeholders to avoid blame games and focus instead on systemic reform.

“We should look at the whole issue holistically and no blame game,” he stated, adding that the real challenge lies in fixing structural inefficiencies rather than targeting individuals.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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