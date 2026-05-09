Ghana needs significant investment in healthcare system – CDD’s Vera Abena Addo

Vera Abena Addo, Programmes Officer at CDD-Ghana

Vera Abena Addo, Programmes Officer at CDD-Ghana, has called for major investment in Ghana’s healthcare system following the release of the investigative report into the death of Charles Amissah.

Speaking on the Newsfile programme on Saturday, May 9, she said the tragedy highlighted persistent weaknesses within the country’s healthcare infrastructure and emergency response system.

“We need significant investments in our healthcare system. From our district hospitals and we can’t take our eyes off it,” she stated during the discussion.

Madam Addo stressed that improving healthcare delivery required sustained attention and resources, particularly at the district level where many emergency cases are first handled.

She noted that the findings of the report underscored the urgent need for reforms and better coordination across health facilities to ensure patients receive timely care.

According to her, the circumstances surrounding Amissah’s death demonstrated how systemic shortcomings within emergency healthcare delivery could have devastating consequences for patients and their families.

The official investigative report concluded that the 29-year-old engineer did not die from the initial accident injuries but from delayed emergency care and what investigators described as medical neglect.

The findings revealed that he remained alive and treatable throughout multiple referrals between major health facilities before eventually dying without receiving medical intervention.

The report has reignited national debate over Ghana’s “no-bed syndrome” and renewed calls for greater investment, improved emergency preparedness, and stronger accountability within the healthcare system.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.