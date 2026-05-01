Engineers & Planners pays $2m into Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup fundraising drive

Engineers & Planners (E&P) Co. Ltd., one of Ghana’s leading construction and mining companies, has made an initial contribution of US$2 million as part of its US$5 million pledge.

According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ministry of Finance, this marks the largest donation to date in the ongoing fundraising campaign aimed at ensuring that the national football team has the necessary resources to compete on the world stage.

The contribution was announced by the Deputy Minister for Finance and Chairman of the Black Stars Fundraising Committee, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, who praised the commitment shown by Engineers and Planners, led by Founder and CEO Ibrahim Mahama.

This donation is expected to go a long way in helping the Black Stars prepare for the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Mr Ibrahim Mahama, speaking after the donation, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting the Black Stars, not just financially, but also as a means to foster national unity and pride.

The company’s pledge of US$5 million is part of a broader effort to secure funding from corporate Ghana to support the Black Stars' campaign.

The US$2 million payment represents the first instalment of this larger commitment, with further payments expected in the lead-up to the tournament.

Mr Mahama emphasised that Engineers and Planners will remain fully engaged in ensuring the success of the Black Stars, and that the company’s support is part of a wider national effort.

In addition to the contribution from Engineers and Planners, several other corporate institutions have stepped forward to support the Black Stars Fund.

Timeline and Innovation, a technology company, contributed GH₵100,000, demonstrating its commitment to the national cause.

Key financial institutions have also joined the fundraising campaign, with First Bank contributing GH₵553,500, GT Bank pledging GH₵2,236,000, First Atlantic Bank donating GH₵1,102,000, and the Petroleum Commission adding GH₵500,000.

These contributions reflect the broad-based support the Black Stars have received from Ghana’s private sector and highlight the importance of collective effort in preparing the team for the global tournament.

Deputy Minister for Finance and Chairman of the Black Stars Fundraising Committee, expressed profound gratitude to all the contributors, highlighting the collective commitment towards the Black Stars’ success.

He described the donations as a reflection of national unity and a shared belief in the Black Stars’ potential to make a mark at the 2026 World Cup.

The Deputy Minister also reassured the public that the Fundraising Committee would continue to engage with other stakeholders to secure additional contributions.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.