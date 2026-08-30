Fallen live electricity cable kills over 10 cattle in Krachu East

Audio By Carbonatix
About 10 cattle have reportedly died at Abrewanko, a farming community under Pai Katanga in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, after they had come into contact with a high-tension electricity cable that had fallen into a stream.
Mr Ericson Adonteng Boateng, the Assembly Member for the Katanga East Electoral Area, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the cable fell into the stream about three days ago and remained a potential danger to residents and livestock in the area.
He said the incident occurred when cattle moving through the community attempted to drink from, and cross the stream, unaware that the fallen cable had electrified the water.
According to him, the animals that came into contact with the electrically charged water were severely shocked, resulting in the deaths, while others struggled to escape from the danger zone.
Mr Boateng expressed concern that the situation could result in human casualties if urgent steps were not taken to disconnect and remove the fallen cable.
He therefore appealed to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and other relevant authorities to urgently isolate the power supply, remove the fallen cable and secure the area to prevent further loss of livestock and possible injury or death to residents.
He also urged residents, particularly children, farmers and herdsmen to avoid the affected stream and its immediate surroundings until the cable was safely disconnected and removed.
The Assembly Member said the incident had heightened concerns among residents who feared that unsuspecting persons could come into contact with the live cable or electrified water.
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