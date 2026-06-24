Former Upper West MMDCEs endorse Boakye Agyarko for NPP National Chairman

Former Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Upper West Region have endorsed Boakye Agyarko for the position of National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The endorsement was announced during an engagement with the former local government officials, who praised Mr Agyarko’s contributions to the growth and development of the party in the Upper West Region.

As a symbol of their appreciation and confidence in his leadership, the former MMDCEs presented him with a specially crafted traditional smock. They also performed a symbolic enskinment ceremony, conferring on him the title of “Leader of Unity, Discipline, and Accountability.”

According to the group, the honour reflects the values and leadership qualities they believe Mr Agyarko embodies and his commitment to strengthening party unity and organisational discipline.

The endorsement adds to growing support for Mr Agyarko’s bid to lead the NPP as the party prepares for its next internal leadership contest.

The former MMDCEs expressed confidence that his leadership would help unite the party and position it for future electoral success.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.