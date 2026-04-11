Gender Ministry celebrates Christina Koch, reaffirms commitment to empowering girls

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has celebrated Christina Koch and women across the world who continue to break barriers, describing their achievements as a powerful inspiration for young girls.
In a statement, the Ministry noted that Koch’s accomplishment serves as a reminder that when girls are given the right opportunities to learn and develop, there are no limits to what they can achieve.
It emphasised the importance of investing in girls’ education and empowerment as a pathway to national development.
The Ministry also commended President John Dramani Mahama for recognising the achievement, stating that his acknowledgement reflects a strong commitment to promoting gender equality and supporting women’s empowerment in Ghana.
It further described the gesture as a demonstration of patriotism and leadership.
According to the Ministry, celebrating such milestones is essential in encouraging more girls to pursue their ambitions and contribute meaningfully to society.
It stressed that role models like Koch help to challenge stereotypes and open doors for the next generation of female leaders.
The Ministry reaffirmed its dedication to advancing opportunities for every girl in Ghana, highlighting the need to recognise their intrinsic value and nurture their potential.
It pledged to continue implementing policies and programmes that will enable girls to thrive and achieve their full potential.
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