Gender Ministry holds staff durbar, welcomes new Chief Director

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) convened a staff durbar, bringing together management and personnel for a collaborative engagement that included the formal introduction of its new Chief Director, Dr. Marian W. A. Kpakpah.

The gathering provided a platform for staff to interact with leadership, reaffirm institutional priorities, and collectively renew commitment to the Ministry’s mandate of promoting gender equality, child protection, and social development.

In her address, the Gender Minister, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, highlighted the critical role of teamwork and shared responsibility in achieving the Ministry’s objectives.

She urged staff to fully support Dr. Kpakpah and to work together to advance the Ministry’s vision. Stressing professionalism, punctuality, and attendance, the Minister encouraged officers to embrace unity, forgiveness, and mutual respect as foundational values for building a resilient and productive workforce.

She also reiterated the Ministry’s dedication to its “leave no one behind” agenda, calling for renewed energy and commitment to improving the lives of women, children, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups.

Dr. Kpakpah, expressing gratitude for the warm reception, emphasized the importance of efficiency, teamwork, and maintaining a professional and welcoming attitude in public service.

She noted that strong internal communication, transparency, and accountability, coupled with collaborative effort, are key to achieving the Ministry’s strategic goals.

The durbar included an interactive session where staff shared perspectives, contributing to discussions aimed at strengthening operations and enhancing service delivery across the Ministry.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.