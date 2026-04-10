GES opens 2026 teacher recruitment for licensed B.Ed graduates

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has opened applications for its 2026 teacher recruitment, inviting qualified graduates with valid National Teaching Council (NTC) licenses to apply within a one-week window from April 10 to April 17.

In a statement signed by Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, the Service said it is targeting “passionate and dedicated graduates” who are ready to serve, particularly in underserved areas across the country.

“Applicant must be in good standing with the National Teaching Council (NTC) and possess a valid Teaching License,” the statement said. It added that applicants must also “be ready and willing to accept posting to deprived districts.”

The recruitment is open to holders of Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degrees as well as graduates with relevant first degrees who have completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE), Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE), or hold a Diploma in Basic Education.

GES further indicated that completion of National Service is a mandatory requirement for all applicants.

Successful candidates will be expected to demonstrate strong communication and classroom management skills, and the ability to integrate 21st-century technology into teaching and learning. They will also be required to support learners with diverse needs, apply varied assessment methods, and adhere to the National Teaching Standards and Code of Conduct.

“Participate in relevant continuous professional development sessions to stay current,” the statement added.

Application process

Interested applicants are required to apply online via the official GES recruitment portal, where they must complete an application form and upload supporting documents. These include academic certificates, National Service Certificate, NTC license, Ghana Card, passport-sized photograph, and valid contact details.

GES noted that documents can be submitted in both image and PDF formats.

Focus on deprived districts

A key condition in this year’s recruitment is the emphasis on willingness to accept postings to deprived districts — a long-standing challenge in Ghana’s education sector.

Many rural and hard-to-reach areas continue to face teacher shortages, as newly recruited teachers often seek transfers shortly after posting. By making this requirement explicit at the application stage, the Service appears to be tightening its selection process to ensure better staff distribution.

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