Ghana backs gradual shift from fossil fuels to renewables, calls for fair investment support

Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy, but insists the shift must be gradual, carefully managed, and supported by fair international investment.

The Minister of State for Climate Change, Seidu Issifu, made this position clear while speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Ghana’s climate and sustainability agenda.

He emphasised that the country’s approach is anchored on the principle of a “just transition”, ensuring that economic stability is not undermined in the process.

“I went for a conference, and somebody asked me, ‘So Ghana, if they ask you not to use fossil fuel, not to use petrol and diesel, where do we go?’” he recounted.

Mr Issifu explained that Ghana cannot act in isolation, noting that its energy policies must align with global realities.

“Ghana is part of the global world. And if we have to transition, we are talking about a just transition,” he said.

He stressed that fairness must be central to the transition, particularly for developing countries that have contributed minimally to global emissions.

“We are talking about those who committed the offence also bringing us up to a level, then we can proceed from there,” he added.

While reaffirming Ghana’s readiness to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, the Minister cautioned against a rushed transition, warning of potential economic disruptions.

“So, we will have to transition, but we have to do it gently from one stage to another. Because we’re part of the global world, we cannot be alone in our solution,” he stated.

Mr Issifu further highlighted the need for significant financial support to facilitate the transition, especially given existing investments in the oil and gas sector.

“Ghana is ready for the transition, but the damage that has been caused is something that we have to demand the investment in the sector,” he noted.

He raised concerns about the implications of abruptly halting fossil fuel activities, pointing to the financial commitments already made.

“Assuming you say Ghana should stop bringing oil from the ground, what about the investment that we have made? Somebody has to pay for that. That is the justice that we are talking about,” he said.

The Minister concluded by reaffirming Ghana’s commitment to climate action, while calling for shared responsibility and fairness at the global level.

“So, we are committed, but we need to do it in a free and fair way,” he added.

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