Ghana, Egypt deepen security ties following high-level meeting

The Egyptian Ambassador to Ghana, Wael Fathy, has paid a courtesy call on the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with a focus on security cooperation.

The meeting, held at the Interior Ministry in Accra, provided a platform for both sides to reflect on the longstanding historical ties between Ghana and Egypt, while exploring new avenues for collaboration in addressing evolving security challenges.

Discussions centred on key areas such as border security, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, and capacity building.

The two parties also considered opportunities for enhanced intelligence sharing, police training, and improved migration management systems.

Both Ghana and Egypt acknowledged the growing threat of transnational crimes, including cybercrime, and emphasised the need for joint strategies and coordinated responses to effectively tackle such issues.

The engagement is expected to pave the way for stronger institutional partnerships and practical initiatives aimed at enhancing security cooperation and safeguarding the interests of both nations.

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