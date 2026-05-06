Ghana eyes Microsoft deal to drive digital jobs and AI growth

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana is pushing to secure a major digital transformation partnership with Microsoft, in a move government officials say could boost job creation, expand digital infrastructure, and position the country as a tech hub in Africa.
The renewed push follows a high-level meeting between Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, and executives of Microsoft at the company’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington.
The engagement forms part of a broader strategy to attract global technology investment and equip Ghana’s workforce with critical digital skills.
Discussions focused on key areas including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and capacity building, seen as central to Ghana’s long-term economic transformation.
A major outcome of the meeting is the planned establishment of a joint working group to translate the discussions into concrete programmes.
These are expected to include digital skills training, support for enterprise innovation, and expansion of cloud-based services using Microsoft’s Azure platform.
Ambassador Victor Smith believes the partnership could unlock opportunities for young people, improve public service delivery, and strengthen Ghana’s competitiveness in the global digital economy.
Microsoft officials also expressed optimism about the collaboration, indicating readiness to support Ghana’s development agenda through technology and innovation.
The move signals Ghana’s growing ambition to leverage strategic partnerships to drive economic growth, though questions remain about timelines, investment commitments, and how quickly the proposed initiatives will translate into tangible benefits.
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