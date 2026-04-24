Ghana halts power exports as Akosombo fire knocks out 1,000MW capacity

Ghana has temporarily halted electricity exports following a fire outbreak at a substation near the Akosombo Dam, which has knocked out nearly 1,000 megawatts of power from the national grid.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Richmond Rockson, said the decision is part of emergency measures to stabilise domestic power supply.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Friday, April 24, he explained that priority is now being given to meeting local demand.

“I can tell you that, as we speak, we have stopped exports completely. Once you have an issue domestically, you take care of your home first," he said.

"Every power we are generating will be for the good people of Ghana. And so these are mitigating measures to ensure that the power supply is stable across the country."

The outage follows an inferno at a substation linked to the Akosombo Dam, a key power generation facility that contributes significantly to the country’s electricity supply.

According to Mr Rockson, engineers are working urgently to restore operations, with initial progress expected within 24 hours.

“Akosombo has six units. The engineers have assured us that within 24 hours, they will be able to start the first unit. Once that is done, they will replicate the process to bring the other units back on stream,” he stated.

He added that while engineers initially projected up to five days for full restoration, efforts are being made to shorten the timeline.

"The engineers have assured us that within 24 hours, we'll be able to start the first unit. Akosombo has six units, and so they will start the first unit. Immediately after they start the first unit, they will replicate the technology and then ensure that they bring back the other units.

"Once you bring up the four units, of course, what it will mean is that the full restoration process will have been done. And so we are trusting in the engineers, they are very experienced to do that within 24 hours, and I'm sure that immediately they do that, we will have our restoration.”

Providing further context on the impact of the outage, Mr Rockson noted that Ghana’s peak electricity demand stands at about 4,400 megawatts, with Akosombo contributing roughly 1,000 megawatts.

“Our peak demand is about 4,400 megawatts, and Akosombo gives us approximately 1,000 megawatts. As we speak, we have lost close to that,” he explained.

He acknowledged that the situation has exposed the country’s limited reserve capacity, which makes it difficult to absorb such shocks.

“In a resilient power system, you should have about 20% reserve margin. Unfortunately, we do not have enough reserve to fall on in situations like this,” he said.

Despite the setback, the Energy Ministry says efforts are underway to strengthen generation capacity and improve system resilience.

The government has announced plans to add about 1,200 megawatts to the national grid, alongside 200 megawatts of solar power with battery storage.

Additional projects aimed at providing between 200 and 400 megawatts of reserve capacity are also being pursued.

Mr Rockson, however, assured that the gas supply remains stable and is not contributing to the current disruption.

While admitting the scale of the challenge, he expressed confidence in ongoing restoration efforts.

“Once you lose about 1,000 megawatts, it is a major challenge. But engineers are working diligently, and we are confident normal supply will be restored,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.