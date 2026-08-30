Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has removed 1,055 migrant street beggars from the streets of Accra and Kumasi as part of an operation targeting undocumented foreign nationals.
The exercise follows directives from the Minister for the Interior, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, aimed at addressing the presence of undocumented migrants and street beggars in major Ghanaian cities.
The operation forms part of ongoing efforts by authorities to address concerns over street begging and human trafficking, particularly in urban centres such as Accra.
The individuals identified as illegal immigrants are currently being processed for repatriation to their respective home countries.
The development forms part of broader efforts by the Ghana Immigration Service to enforce the country's immigration laws and regulate the presence of foreign nationals without valid documentation.
Latest Stories
-
Executive support professionals must reposition as strategic partners – Centre for Executive Development
13 minutes
-
Ablakwa calls for end to African conflicts, urges leaders to create jobs
32 minutes
-
NSMQ 2026: Prempeh College withstands late Keta SHTS push to grab first semi-final spot
34 minutes
-
7 feared dead at reclaimed mining site in Atiwa East
1 hour
-
Ghana Immigration Service removes 1,055 street beggars from the streets of Accra and Kumasi
1 hour
-
Ghana @70: Litina outlines support services for diaspora visitors seeking to reconnect with Ghanaian roots
1 hour
-
Boat carrying nearly 270 people capsizes off northern Cyprus
2 hours
-
Survivalist dropped into Arctic Circle alone with just 10 tools for TV show
2 hours
-
Kasoa, Odupong Ofaakor chiefs call for removal of MCE over alleged incompetence, disrespect
3 hours
-
Credit unions urged to embrace technology to deepen member value
3 hours
-
The silent decay: Silent road signs
3 hours
-
SIGA reports strong recovery in state enterprises
3 hours
-
British woman killed in stabbing at German railway station
3 hours
-
Niger says it regains control of airbase after soldiers mutiny
4 hours
-
Africa’s Road to LA28 begins as Ghana’s Paralympic committee steps up preparations
5 hours