Ghana Medical Trust Fund engages patients at Korle Bu to assess impact of interventions

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) has undertaken a monitoring visit to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital as part of efforts to assess the impact of its ongoing interventions and strengthen engagement with beneficiaries.
The visit, led by the Fund’s Administrator, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, involved direct interaction with patients and healthcare personnel, with the team emphasising the importance of engaging beneficiaries firsthand to better understand their experiences beyond formal reports.
During the engagement, the team visited patients who were part of GMTF’s 50-case pilot programme, where they observed signs of recovery and resilience.
The Fund noted that these interactions provided valuable insight into how interventions are impacting lives, reinforcing its commitment to patient-centred care and continuous improvement.
The team also observed ongoing GMTF activities within the hospital, including patient onboarding processes, as the initiative gradually expands its operations.
The Fund described the visit as a reflection of its broader vision, stating that its work represents not just a programme, but a sustained national effort to improve healthcare delivery and outcomes through commitment and collective responsibility.
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