Ghana Stock Exchange ends week up as market cap surpasses GH¢266billion

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s equities market wrapped up the trading week ending April 17, 2026, with a stunning rally that pushed the GSE Composite Index up by over 357 points to close at 14,024.22.
The financial sector benchmark, the GSE-FSI, also climbed nearly 242 points to settle at 8,314.05.
The rally translated into a significant boost in market wealth, with total capitalisation jumping more than 7.5 per cent week-on-week to exceed GH¢266 billion, up from the prior week’s GH¢247.7 billion.
Trading activity was feverish. Total volume surged nearly 47 per cent to over 12.7 million shares, while total value traded for the week came in at approximately GH¢62.3 million.
The week’s star performers
Leading the pack of gainers for the week was Clydestone, which added 33 pesewas to close at GH¢1.44, representing a nearly 30 per cent weekly gain. Ecobank Transnational followed closely, climbing 43 pesewas to GH¢2.10, a 25.8 per cent jump. SIC Insurance also delivered a powerful performance, rising 90 pesewas to GH¢4.46, a gain of over 25 per cent.
GCB Bank was not left out, advancing GH¢5.81 to end the week at GH¢31.77, a 22.4 per cent increase, while Cal Bank added 11 pesewas to close at 86 pesewas, up nearly 15 per cent for the week.
On a year-to-date basis, the bragging rights belong to SIC Insurance with a staggering 272 per cent return, followed closely by Republic Bank with nearly 255 per cent. Ghana Oil Company has also delivered a solid 162 per cent gain since January.
The week’s laggards
On the flip side, Access Bank suffered the deepest weekly loss, shedding GH¢11.35 to close at GH¢30.65, a 27 per cent decline. Benso Palm Plantation also retreated, giving up GH¢10.01 to end the week at GH¢89.99, a 10 per cent drop. Enterprise Group lost 36 pesewas to close at GH¢11.30, down 3 per cent, while Fan Milk eased 4 pesewas to GH¢12.55, and Standard Chartered dipped marginally by 2 pesewas to GH¢71.38.
Friday’s trading
Looking at just Friday’s session, GCB Bank led the gainers with a jump of nearly GH¢2.88 to close at GH¢31.77. SIC Insurance added 32 pesewas to GH¢4.46, while Societe Generale Ghana also rose 32 pesewas to GH¢5.65. Ecobank Transnational gained 18 pesewas to GH¢2.10, and MTN Ghana advanced 17 pesewas to GH¢6.10.
On the losing side for the day, Access Bank fell GH¢3.38 to GH¢30.65. TotalEnergies Marketing slipped 12 pesewas to GH¢38.28, Enterprise Group eased 4 pesewas to GH¢11.30, and Benso Palm Plantation dipped 1 pesewa to GH¢89.99.
Sector Performance
The ICT sector, driven almost entirely by MTN Ghana, dominated trading activity for the week, accounting for over 64 per cent of total volume and an impressive 75 per cent of total value traded. This far outpaced the financials and consumer goods sectors, underscoring the heavy influence of the telecom giant on market direction.
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