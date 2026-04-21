Ghana’s democracy under attack; free speech sacrificed under Mahama gov’t – Bawumia

Audio By Carbonatix
Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has alleged that Ghana’s democratic principles are under threat, accusing the government of President John Dramani Mahama of undermining free speech and dissent.
Dr Bawumia made the remarks on Saturday, April 18, when a delegation of NPP executives from the Bono Region visited him at his residence to express appreciation for his support following the arrest and detention of party member Abubakar Yakubu, popularly known as Baba Amando.
He criticised what he described as the growing use of state security agencies to intimidate political opponents, warning that such actions risk eroding the country’s democratic gains.
According to him, freedom of expression is increasingly being sacrificed for political convenience.
“Ghana’s democratic credentials are under attack. Freedom of expression is being sacrificed for political convenience,” he said.
The former Vice President called on party communicators to remain resolute and outspoken, urging them not to be intimidated but to continue engaging the public with facts while holding the government accountable.
National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, who led the delegation, assured Dr Bawumia that party members would remain steadfast.
He also announced plans for a demonstration in Sunyani on Wednesday, April 22, under the theme “Yensuro Ahunahuna Demo”, to protest what the party describes as attacks on free speech and democratic governance.
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