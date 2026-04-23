National

GoldBod engages small-scale miners, pledges stronger support to boost gold production

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  23 April 2026 11:12am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has held a high-level meeting with the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners and the Concerned Small-Scale Miners Association of Ghana to address key challenges within the gold production value chain.

During the engagement, GoldBod Chief Executive Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, raised concerns over purity losses in the gold trade, noting that the issue is significantly affecting the Board’s finances.

He called for closer collaboration between the Board and small-scale miners to tackle the problem, describing it as a major constraint on the sector’s growth.

He also reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to supporting small-scale miners, highlighting provisions within its mandate that allocate up to 30 per cent of its surplus towards the sector.

He further invited the associations to submit a detailed working plan to guide the structured rollout of support initiatives.

Beyond financial and technical assistance, the CEO disclosed that plans are underway to support efforts to combat illegal mining, including the procurement of patrol boats to help remove unauthorised operators from water bodies.

GoldBod says it remains focused on formalising the sector, improving transparency, boosting gold output and promoting responsible mining practices nationwide.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group