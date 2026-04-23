GoldBod engages small-scale miners, pledges stronger support to boost gold production

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has held a high-level meeting with the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners and the Concerned Small-Scale Miners Association of Ghana to address key challenges within the gold production value chain.
During the engagement, GoldBod Chief Executive Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, raised concerns over purity losses in the gold trade, noting that the issue is significantly affecting the Board’s finances.
He called for closer collaboration between the Board and small-scale miners to tackle the problem, describing it as a major constraint on the sector’s growth.
He also reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to supporting small-scale miners, highlighting provisions within its mandate that allocate up to 30 per cent of its surplus towards the sector.
He further invited the associations to submit a detailed working plan to guide the structured rollout of support initiatives.
Beyond financial and technical assistance, the CEO disclosed that plans are underway to support efforts to combat illegal mining, including the procurement of patrol boats to help remove unauthorised operators from water bodies.
GoldBod says it remains focused on formalising the sector, improving transparency, boosting gold output and promoting responsible mining practices nationwide.
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