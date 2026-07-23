National

Government pays GH¢5.3bn to clear arrears, GH¢459m to YEA – Ato Forson

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  23 July 2026 4:56pm
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says government has paid GH¢5.3 billion to clear legacy arrears while allocating GH¢459 million to support youth employment initiatives.

Speaking during the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Dr Forson said the payments form part of the government’s efforts to settle outstanding obligations and support economic activity.

He said clearing accumulated arrears was necessary to improve confidence in the economy and ensure that the government's financial commitments are properly managed.

“To clear legacy government arrears, an amount of GH¢5.3 billion has been paid,” he told Parliament.

Dr Forson also disclosed that GH¢459 million had been paid to the Youth Employment Agency to support job creation opportunities for young people.

He added that the government had released GH¢485 million to beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme to support vulnerable groups across the country.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group