Government pays GH¢5.3bn to clear arrears, GH¢459m to YEA – Ato Forson

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says government has paid GH¢5.3 billion to clear legacy arrears while allocating GH¢459 million to support youth employment initiatives.
Speaking during the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Dr Forson said the payments form part of the government’s efforts to settle outstanding obligations and support economic activity.
He said clearing accumulated arrears was necessary to improve confidence in the economy and ensure that the government's financial commitments are properly managed.
“To clear legacy government arrears, an amount of GH¢5.3 billion has been paid,” he told Parliament.
Dr Forson also disclosed that GH¢459 million had been paid to the Youth Employment Agency to support job creation opportunities for young people.
He added that the government had released GH¢485 million to beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme to support vulnerable groups across the country.
Latest Stories
-
Glasgow 2026: Abeku Jackson breaks national record, makes reserves list for semis in 50m backstroke
8 minutes
-
Ejisu Assembly members locked out as no-confidence bid against MCE stalls
14 minutes
-
Ato Forson says Big Push contractors not owed despite spending GH¢6.5bn of GH¢30bn allocation
29 minutes
-
Sammy Gyamfi rebuts Abena Osei-Asare’s claims linking GoldBod to BoG losses
51 minutes
-
Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister
1 hour
-
Veep joins Sister Cities’ 70th anniversary in Washington, calls for stronger Africa partnerships
1 hour
-
Why Rogers and Palmer will thrive together in Alonso’s Chelsea
1 hour
-
Tech titan ordered to pay ex-wife $644m in divorce settlement
1 hour
-
They became best friends – then discovered they were brother and sister
1 hour
-
Experts challenge culture of silence among men on mental health
1 hour
-
How is it a crime if US$279m is allocated to Gold Board? – Sammy Gyamfi questions Abena Osei-Asare
1 hour
-
UniMAC Debate champions meet Vice-Chancellor ahead of commonwealth debate competition in sydney
1 hour
-
UK retail sales get surprise boost from hot weather and World Cup
1 hour
-
Star US Supreme Court lawyer Goldstein to be sentenced for tax crimes
1 hour
-
Inconvenient Truth: When the Elephants Forget the Grass
2 hours