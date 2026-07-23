Government pays GH¢5.3bn to clear arrears, GH¢459m to YEA – Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says government has paid GH¢5.3 billion to clear legacy arrears while allocating GH¢459 million to support youth employment initiatives.

Speaking during the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Dr Forson said the payments form part of the government’s efforts to settle outstanding obligations and support economic activity.

He said clearing accumulated arrears was necessary to improve confidence in the economy and ensure that the government's financial commitments are properly managed.

“To clear legacy government arrears, an amount of GH¢5.3 billion has been paid,” he told Parliament.

Dr Forson also disclosed that GH¢459 million had been paid to the Youth Employment Agency to support job creation opportunities for young people.

He added that the government had released GH¢485 million to beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme to support vulnerable groups across the country.

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