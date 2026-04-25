Gov’t has made significant gains in galamsey fight – RCOMSDEP Coordinator

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Coordinator of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (RCOMSDEP), Ama Mawusi Mawuenyefia, has stated that the government has recorded notable progress in the fight against illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, April 25, she acknowledged that while the challenge persists, efforts by the state should not be overlooked.
“The issue of galamsey, we all agree, is an issue that has come to stay with us. However, we are not debating the fact that it needs to be dealt with, and the government has done so much and significant gains have been made,” she said.
She emphasised that the focus must now shift towards consolidating the gains made and sustaining interventions aimed at curbing illegal mining activities nationwide.
Meanwhile, concerns over the broader impact of galamsey continue to mount. The Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has warned that illegal mining is increasingly disrupting both community livelihoods and church activities in affected areas.
Speaking at the Church’s 48th General Conference during the State of the Church Address, he noted that environmental degradation is now interfering with religious practices, particularly water baptism.
“The extensive pollution of water bodies due to illegal mining has hampered traditional water baptism in some mining communities, necessitating a shift to synthetic rubber pools in several districts to carry out the ordinance,” he said.
He further cautioned that the destruction of farmlands and water bodies is also weakening local economies, particularly in farming and fishing communities already grappling with climate-related pressures.
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