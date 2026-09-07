GPL 2026/27: ‘We will continue this form’ – Hearts boss Nebojsa assures after sizzling start

Audio By Carbonatix
Hearts of Oak head coach Kapor Nebojsa is confident his side can maintain their winning “path” after making a flying start to the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season.
The Phobians began their campaign in emphatic fashion, thrashing Berekum Chelsea 4-0 at the University of Ghana Stadium.
The victory marked the first time the Accra-based club had won their opening league game in six years.
"The feeling is good. We are very happy with our opener and I am sure we will continue this path,” Nebojsa said.
Meanwhile, Berekum Chelsea coach Kwaku Danso admitted his side were second best throughout the contest.
"Hearts of Oak were tactically ahead of us.
“They possessed the ball more, our players were chasing the ball and the midfield was disorganized.”
The result sends Hearts of Oak to the top of the Premier League table after the opening round of matches.
The Phobians will now prepare for their next challenge against Bibiani GoldStars this weekend.
Nebojsa says his team must remain focused as they look to maintain their winning start.
"We have to be calm and start preparing for our next game. We will face GoldStars with the full [force] of our power,” Nebojsa added.
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