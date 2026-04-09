GSE records GH¢1.09bn trade in equity market; 10 stocks register gains

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) equity market maintained its upward momentum in March 2026.

The market activities recorded a year-to-date cumulative volume of 562,580,868 shares valued at GH¢2.78 billion, representing an increase of 817.13% in volume and 489.15% in value compared to the same period last year.

The volume and value traded for the month were 193,804,792 shares and GH¢1.093 billion, respectively. This represented an increase of 782.86% in volume and 441.40% in value compared to the same period last year.

The top price gainers for the month were 10.

There were Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC (97.07%), Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC (82.84%), Ghana Oil Company PLC (80.23%), Enterprise Group PLC (57.35%), Cocoa Processing Co. PLC (57.14%), Benso Palm Plantation PLC (37.74%), Clydestone (Ghana) PLC (33.78%), Ecobank Transnational Inc. (24.17%), Access Bank Ghana PLC (20.93%) and Guiness Ghana Breweries PLC (15.93%).

The price losers for the month were Scancom PLC (-2.88%), Ecobank Ghana PLC (-6.60%), TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC (-13.72%), SIC Insurance Company PLC (-15.38) Fan Milk PLC (-15.44%), CalBank PLC (-21.59%), GCB Bank PLC (-29.25%) and Societe Generale Ghana PLC( -37.60%).

Meanwhile, the Ghana Fixed Income Market closed the month with a volume traded of 35.8 billion, representing an increase of 77.14% compared to the same period last year.

Treasury Bills accounted for 43.25% of the total volume traded, while Government Notes and Bonds contributed 55.09% and Corporate Bonds accounted for 1.66%.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.