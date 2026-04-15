Guinness Ghana to award GH¢100,000 to winner of 2026 TGMA Album of the Year

Guinness Ghana has announced a major new investment in the country’s music industry, unveiling an enhanced annual prize package for the Album/EP of the Year category at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 15, Guinness said beginning with the 27th edition of the awards in 2026, the winner of the coveted category will receive a cash prize of GH¢100,000.

In addition, the artiste will benefit from support towards the production of a music video for their next project, as well as curated business intelligence provided by Guinness Ghana to help shape their commercial and creative direction.

By extending its involvement beyond the awards ceremony, the company aims to provide sustained value for artistes and strengthen the wider creative industry.

Yaa Amoah-Owusu, Head of Media and Partnerships at Guinness Ghana, highlighted the significance of the category, describing it as a defining measure of artistic depth and originality.

“The Album/EP of the Year category represents the pinnacle of artistic expression, body of work, storytelling, and sonic identity,” she said. “This package is Guinness Ghana’s way of recognising excellence and investing in the future of the artist and the industry at large.”

As a longstanding partner of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, Guinness Ghana’s latest intervention further elevates the importance of the Album/EP of the Year category.

It also reinforces the company’s broader commitment to supporting Ghana’s creative industries, particularly at a time when full-length projects are regaining prominence as essential artistic statements.

Beyond the financial reward, the prize package includes a listening experience component designed to create new opportunities for audience engagement, industry networking, and increased visibility for the winner’s subsequent projects.

This holistic approach is expected to equip artistes with both the resources and exposure needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive global music landscape.

The nominees for the 2026 Album/EP of the Year category reflect the diversity and vibrancy of Ghana’s contemporary music scene.

They include Black Sherif with Iron Boy, Stonebwoy, Gyakie with After Midnight, Medikal with Disturbation II, Wendy Shay with Ready, and Kweku Smoke with Walk With Me.

Reacting to the development, Robert Klah, Head of Public Events and Communications at Charterhouse Productions, organisers of the awards, described the initiative as both timely and impactful.

He noted that it aligns with Charterhouse’s mission to celebrate and elevate Ghanaian music while providing tangible support to artistes.

“This is an important intervention from Guinness Ghana,” he said. “It aligns with our commitment to celebrate and elevate Ghanaian music, while also creating tangible support for artistes. It sends a strong signal about the value of albums and EPs as lasting creative works.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.