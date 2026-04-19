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Hayford Addai departs Ghana for World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Morocco

Source: JoySports  
  19 April 2026 9:55am
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Para-athlete Hayford Addai has left Ghana to compete in his second international tournament, the 2026 Rabat World Para Athletics Grand Prix, scheduled to take place from April 22 to April 25, 2026 in Rabat Morocco.

Addai, who recently made headlines by clinching gold at the WPA Dubai Grand Prix, continues his impressive run on the global stage.

His participation in the upcoming championship marks another significant step in his athletic journey as he builds momentum toward the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

He will be accompanied by his coach, Ibrahim Aminu Suleman, as they aim to refine performance strategies and gain valuable international experience.

Competing in the T47 100m category, Addai is focused on surpassing his current personal best time of 11.09 seconds.

His determination reflects Ghana’s growing presence in para athletics and the country’s commitment to excellence in international sports.

The NPC Ghana has expressed its appreciation for the continued support from NPC Korea, whose sponsorship has been instrumental in facilitating Addai’s participation in international competitions.

“This championship serves as a crucial preparatory platform ahead of the Commonwealth Games,” NPC Ghana noted. “We are confident that Hayford will continue to make the nation proud.”

As Addai takes on this next challenge, all eyes will be on his performance as he strives to raise the bar and further establish himself among the world’s elite para athletes.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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