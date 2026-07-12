High court restrains Assin South NPP from holding constituency elections

The Assin Fosu High Court has placed an interlocutory injunction on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) constituency executive elections in the Assin South Constituency, located in the Central Region.

The court issued the order following a lawsuit filed by some party members who claimed that the nomination process violated the NPP’s constitution, rules, and electoral guidelines. The legal dispute has worsened internal disagreements among party executives and members in the constituency.

According to the NPP Election Officer for the Nyankumasi Ahenkuro Electoral Area, David Kwabena Marfo, the local election committee had finalised all arrangements for the voting process before being served with the court order at the venue.

He stated that delegates had already assembled at the designated voting centre to cast their ballots when officials informed them of the court's restriction.

The injunction subsequently prevented the Electoral Commission and state security agencies from conducting and supervising the election.

Mr Marfo stated that the court action was triggered by unresolved grievances raised by some aspirants and members immediately after the close of the nomination process.

Mr Marfo accused the party’s First National Vice Chairman, Smith Danquah, also known as “Buttey”, of generating division within the constituency for personal reasons. He subsequently called on the General Secretary, the Steering Committee, and the National Executive Committee to step in and settle the dispute to ensure unity.

A cross-section of the delegates who turned up to vote expressed dissatisfaction with the suspension of the polls, stating that the injunction undermines the party's internal democratic structures.

The delegates requested immediate intervention from the national leadership to settle the impasse.

They emphasised that Assin South is currently the only parliamentary seat held by the NPP in that specific area, warning that unresolved internal disputes could affect the party's performance in the upcoming general elections.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.