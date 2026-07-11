High court stops NPP constituency executive elections in Bibiani

The High Court in Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region has halted the conduct of constituency executive elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) pending the determination of an application for an interlocutory injunction before the court.

The order was issued on Friday, July 10, 2026, by the court presided over by His Lordship Justice Oliver Atsu Abadain in a suit involving seven plaintiffs and key officials of the NPP as well as Electoral Commission (EC) officials in the region.

The plaintiffs in the case are listed as Ben Kumi, Peter Tanya Kyemalo, Samuel Asamoah, Solomon Adjei, Abena Ayensua, Emmanuel Owusu and Joseph Boakye Danso.

The defendants include the National Chairman of the NPP, the party’s Director of Information Technology, the Chairman of the Constituency Election Committee, the Regional Chairman of the NPP, the Constituency Chairman, the Regional Director of the Electoral Commission in the Western North Region and the District Director of the EC in Bibiani.

Court documents indicate that the matter came before the court following an earlier application seeking to strike out an initial suit on the grounds that the plaintiffs had failed to exhaust the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms and that the action constituted an abuse of court process.

The earlier application was supported by an affidavit filed by one Benjamin Armah on July 6, 2026, while the plaintiffs filed an affidavit in opposition on July 9, 2026.

During proceedings, counsel for the 4th defendant/applicant, Dennis Kumah-Kwarkye, and counsel for the plaintiffs/respondents, Alfred Obeng Boateng, presented submissions before the court.

According to the court order, the application seeking to strike out the suit was dismissed.

The court subsequently directed that the 4th defendant be granted time to file an affidavit in opposition to the pending motion for interlocutory injunction to enable the matter to be determined on its merits.

“IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that having dismissed the motion seeking to strike out the suit, and seeing that the Constituency Executive Election is scheduled to be conducted between 10th to 15th July, 2026, the 4th Defendant is allowed time to file his affidavit in opposition to the motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction in order for him to be heard on the merit of the case on 17th July, 2026,” portions of the order stated.

The court further restrained the conduct of the constituency executive elections until a determination is made on the injunction application.

“IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that in line with Order 1 rule 2 of CI47, NPP Constituency Executive Election shall be held until the determination of the pending injunction motion,” the order added.

The case is expected to return to court on July 17, 2026, for hearing of the interlocutory injunction application.

The development is likely to affect the party’s ongoing internal electoral processes in parts of the Western North Region as the NPP continues preparations towards reorganising its constituency structures ahead of future national political activities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.