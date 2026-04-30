Ho Teaching Hospital marks 7th Anniversary

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) commemorated its 7th anniversary with a vibrant durbar on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, bringing together management, staff, stakeholders, and members of the public to celebrate years of dedicated tertiary healthcare delivery.
The event, which was on the theme: “Celebrating Excellence in Quality Healthcare,” coincided with the Hospital’s first quarter staff durbar and was marked by lively musical performances setting a celebratory tone for the occasion.
A key highlight of the durbar was the presentation of institutional achievements by various directorates, showcasing the Hospital’s progress over the past year in clinical care, infrastructure, and service delivery.
In his address, the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Hintermann K.K. Mbroh, reaffirmed the management’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care.
He emphasised ongoing efforts to strengthen systems, expand capacity, and position the Hospital as a preferred destination for quality healthcare, both locally and internationally towards Government’s Medical Tourism agenda.
The CEO later launched the Hospital’s environmental sustainability and beautification programme, underscoring the importance of a clean, green, and healing environment for patients and staff.
The anniversary cake was ceremonially cut jointly by some members of management and staff, marking a symbolic moment of unity and celebration.
The second part of the programme transitioned into a staff durbar, providing a platform for open engagement, with staff members sharing testimonials and offered suggestions in an interactive session aimed at strengthening internal collaboration and improving service delivery.
The 7th anniversary durbar not only celebrated the achievements of Ho Teaching Hospital but also reinforced its vision of becoming a centre of excellence in healthcare delivery, training, and research and Ghana’s destination for medical tourism.
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