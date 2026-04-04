Invest in start-ups and explore mergers – President Mahama urges Ghanaian businesses

President John Dramani Mahama has called on established Ghanaian businesses to actively support start-ups and consider mergers and takeovers as strategies for economic growth.

His remarks were made at the Kwahu Business Forum 2026 on Saturday, April 4.

President Mahama stressed that businesses that fail to evolve remain “constant start-ups,” unable to scale due to limitations in managerial competence or access to finance.

He encouraged larger companies to identify promising start-ups, invest in them, and guide them to the next level.

“Companies that never grow, every day they are start-ups. Every day they are start-ups,” he said.

“For the big businesses, you must be looking at the start-ups. If you think that you can take it, invest in it, and grow it to the next level, you should do that.”

The President highlighted that banks are more willing to provide credit for businesses supported by established companies, creating opportunities to overcome financial constraints faced by small enterprises.

He suggested that start-up founders could retain a small equity stake while larger companies provide the managerial expertise and investment necessary to scale operations.

In addition, President Mahama encouraged mergers and acquisitions as a method for expanding business capacity.

He noted that outside Ghana, specialised investors often take start-ups with high potential, grow them, and then sell them to larger companies, reinvesting profits into new ventures.

“That is how it’s done outside. There are actually people who are experts in start-ups. They take a business, grow it, and then look for a big company to take it over. The founder takes the money, invests, and starts another business,” he explained.

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