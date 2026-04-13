Israel says broader support possible if Ghana amended UN reparations text

Audio By Carbonatix
Israel’s Ambassador to Ghana, Roey Gilad, has suggested that Ghana could have secured wider international backing for its reparations resolution at the United Nations if it had shown flexibility on key wording.
In an interview on JoyNews, the ambassador indicated that several countries were prepared to support the resolution but were ultimately deterred by specific language, particularly the use of the term “the gravest” crime against humanity.
“I think if Ghana had been more flexible… " You could get something close to all the members of the UN,” he said.
According to him, countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union member states, and Armenia had concerns similar to Israel’s and communicated them to Ghana’s delegation ahead of the vote.
He argued that removing or modifying the contentious phrasing could have significantly increased support, potentially turning abstentions into affirmative votes.
Despite the disagreement, Ambassador Gilad was careful to acknowledge the historical realities underpinning the resolution.
“This is not to undermine our appreciation and understanding of the suffering that black people faced during slavery time,” he noted.
The debate comes amid renewed global calls for reparations, with Ghana playing a leading role in advocating for accountability and redress for the transatlantic slave trade. The issue has gained traction in recent years, particularly through initiatives such as the “Year of Return” and ongoing diplomatic engagements.
However, the ambassador also hinted at additional concerns beyond the wording, including references to the 2001 Durban Declaration, which Israel has previously criticised.
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