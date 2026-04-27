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‘It’s a bit too early to call for dumsor timetable’ – ECG PRO

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  27 April 2026 1:03pm
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has urged the public to remain calm despite recent fluctuations in power supply, insisting that it is premature to introduce a load-shedding timetable.

The reassurance follows growing concerns from consumers over intermittent electricity in several parts of the country, linked to ongoing repair works after a fire incident at the Akosombo substation operated by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

Officials say engineers are making steady progress in restoring the transmission network, with some areas already experiencing improved supply as efforts continue to stabilise the system.

Speaking on Channel One TV on Sunday, April 26, General Manager for External Communications at ECG, Dr Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, stressed that the situation is still evolving and does not yet warrant a structured power rationing schedule.

“The current situation at the Akosombo GRIDCo substation is a work in progress; a lot of work has gone into it. As I speak, there is a resolution. Some parts of the country are back on full supply, pending other lines that will be restored. Don’t you think it is too early to call for a load-shedding timetable? The engineers have assured us that very soon we will get back on supply.

…But for now, I think in my personal opinion, not the opinion of my company, it is a bit too early to call for a timetable,” he said.

He further appealed to customers to remain patient, expressing optimism that full stability will soon be restored.

“I would once again urge the general public and our cherished customers to remain calm, be assured that the situation is under control. If, after some time, there is no hope, then we can look at a timetable, but as we speak, there is hope in sight,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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