Libya: Aliou Cisse leaves national team role after salary row

Aliou Cisse has resigned as head coach of the Libyan national football team.

Cisse, who announced his resignation on Wednesday morning, said the experience had been an “incredibly enriching” adventure.

The former Senegal manager confirmed his departure on Wednesday via his official Instagram account, shortly after leading the Mediterranean Knights in a friendly match against Liberia.

Announcing the decision via his Instagram page, the former Senegal coach said, “This month of March has been very special for me as it marked my final gathering as coach of the Libyan national team. This journey has been incredibly enriching both professionally and personally, and I could not leave without saying a word to you.’’

“To the staff and players, despite the difficulties we faced, I am proud of the work we accomplished together and the results we achieved. I have great faith in this team, and I have no doubt that you will continue your efforts to help it grow.

“Libyan supporters, I would like to thank you for the warm welcome you gave me, your passion, and your support. I will not forget you. I know that our knights will always be able to count on you.

“I wish you all the very best for the future.”

Cissé was appointed as Libya’s head coach in March 2025 on a two-year contract. In the twelve months that followed, Cissé managed ten matches, three wins, five draws, and two defeats.

While Cissé had no problems adapting to the culture, his time in charge was littered by financial setbacks, mostly delays in payment of his salary.

Although a chunk of the arrears were reportedly cleared at the end of March, sources say the situation was one of the factors that led to the Senegalese’s resignation.

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