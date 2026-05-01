Livestream: May Day 2026 celebration underway in Koforidua

Audio By Carbonatix
The 2026 national May Day celebration is happening live at Jackson Park in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.
The theme for this year’s celebration is “Pivoting to Growth, Jobs and Sustainable Livelihoods Beyond Macroeconomic Stability.”
The event has brought together hundreds of workers from various sectors, including organised labour groups, public servants, private sector employees, and trade unions from across the country.
Activities lined up for the programme include a colourful march past by different labour unions, solidarity messages from organised labour, and addresses by key stakeholders, including government officials and representatives of the Trades Union Congress (Ghana).
The President of the Republic, President John Mahama, is also expected to deliver the keynote address, outlining government’s plans to improve working conditions, create jobs, and sustain economic recovery.
Awards will be presented to deserving workers and institutions in recognition of their contribution to national development.
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