Make decentralisation meaningful and assemblies accountable – Mahama charges Ayariga

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has charged the newly sworn-in Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, to make Ghana’s decentralisation system meaningful to citizens.
Speaking during Mr Ayariga’s swearing-in ceremony at the Jubilee House on Saturday, August 29, the President said metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies must become more accountable, financially disciplined and responsive to the communities they serve.
“I, therefore, charge you, Honourable Minister, to make decentralisation meaningful to our citizens,” President Mahama said.
“Metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies must become more accountable, financially disciplined and responsive to the needs of the communities they serve.”
The President observed that local government institutions were the points at which ordinary citizens most directly interacted with the state.
He said communities expected their assemblies to provide functioning social services and markets, clean surroundings, reliable local roads, effective planning and responsive public services.
President Mahama noted that Mr Ayariga assumed leadership of the ministry at a critical stage of Ghana’s development.
He expressed confidence that the minister’s experience as a legislator, lawyer and former Minister of State would help him discharge his responsibilities effectively.
Mr Ayariga previously served as Minister for Youth and Sports and Minister for Environment, Science and Technology.
According to the President, his years in public service had equipped him with an understanding of public administration, parliamentary accountability and the importance of building consensus across Ghana’s diverse society.
President Mahama also reminded the minister that public office was a privilege and a position of trust that demanded integrity, humility, fairness and loyalty to the Constitution.
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