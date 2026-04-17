MC KIKI releases “Blackstars (Pride of Africa)” to celebrate Ghana ahead of 2026 World Cup

Ghanaian media executive and recording artist MC KIKI has released a new single titled *“Blackstars (Pride of Africa)”*, a tribute to the national football team as preparations intensify ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The release marks his official transition into mainstream music after years of working behind the scenes in the media and entertainment industry, where he built a reputation in radio, event management, and artist development.

A trained chemist by profession, MC KIKI has combined analytical discipline with creative practice throughout his career.

He previously worked as a radio marketer and presenter, focusing on audience engagement and content strategy before expanding into event hosting and production.

He has also featured on major cultural platforms, including appearances on the Ghana Music Awards USA red carpet.

MC KIKI is the Chief Executive Officer of Afro614 Multimedia, a company focused on promoting African culture and entertainment to global audiences, and also manages KMG Records, where he has worked with artistes such as Fali Finest and Elizah.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, MC KIKI said *“Blackstars (Pride of Africa)”* is designed to reflect both sporting ambition and cultural identity, blending Afrobeat rhythms with themes of unity and national pride.

He added that the project is intended to project Ghana and Africa positively on the global stage as the World Cup approaches. An official music video for the song has also been released and is available on various streaming platforms.

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