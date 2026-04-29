Minority demands urgent action over xenophobic attacks on Ghanaians in South Africa

President John Mahama

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has called for immediate and decisive action by both the Ghanaian and South African governments following a series of xenophobic attacks targeting Ghanaians and other African nationals in South Africa.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Wednesday, the Caucus said it had followed with “grave concern” reports of violence against Ghanaians and other African nationals, stressing that “the safety of Ghanaians abroad is a responsibility of the State and must be treated with urgency and seriousness.”

According to the statement signed by Samuel A. Jinapor, Member of Parliament for Damongo and Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, incidents reported in parts of South Africa, including KwaZulu-Natal, Durban and Gauteng, indicate “a troubling pattern of organised violence,” with Ghanaian-owned businesses targeted and individuals subjected to harassment and assault.

Samuel A. Jinapor, MP for Damongo and Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee

The Caucus further noted that in some cases, victims had been denied access to essential services, with perpetrators justifying their actions on claims that foreign nationals are responsible for crime and economic hardship.

“Those claims are unfounded and must be rejected without hesitation,” the statement emphasised.

The Minority also cited the widely circulated assault on a Ghanaian, Emmanuel Asamoah, as evidence of the severity of the situation, describing it as bringing “the reality of these attacks into sharp focus.”

It raised alarm over reports that some incidents occurred in the presence of law enforcement officers without effective intervention, noting that this “raises serious questions about enforcement and accountability.”

Acknowledgement of initial steps

The statement acknowledged actions taken so far by Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, including engagement with South African authorities and the provision of consular assistance.

It also noted the public condemnation of the attacks by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, the Caucus stressed that “while these are necessary first steps, they must be followed by clear and decisive action.”

The Minority called for measurable responses from both governments, and urged South African authorities to ensure “the prompt arrest and prosecution of those responsible” and to guarantee protection for foreign nationals.

On Ghana’s part, the Caucus demanded a stronger and more structured response, including direct presidential engagement.

“The Minority calls for immediate presidential-level engagement… to secure clear commitments on protection and enforcement,” the statement said.

It further proposed deploying additional consular support to assist affected Ghanaians.

The statement also called for the issue to be escalated to the African Union for an urgent inquiry into what it described as a recurring pattern of xenophobic violence in South Africa.

“As a founding state of the OAU and custodian of the Pan-African ideal, Ghana has both the standing and the obligation to press this matter,” it noted.

The Caucus further urged the government to work with ECOWAS partners to present a unified regional response.

Beyond immediate security measures, the Minority called for concrete assurances from South Africa, including confirmed arrests, clear prosecutorial steps, and a practical protection plan for foreign nationals.

It also suggested that “consideration should be given to compensation for those who have suffered losses as a result of these attacks.”

The Caucus advised Ghanaians in South Africa to remain vigilant and maintain contact with Ghana’s High Commission, stressing that “your safety is of paramount importance.”

The Minority emphasised the need to protect the principles of African unity and solidarity, explaining that “The ties between African nations are built on mutual respect and shared responsibility. Those principles must be upheld in practice,”

It maintained that Ghana must act “with firmness and clarity to ensure that its citizens are protected.”

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