Minority welcomes fuel tax cuts, demands accountability for GH¢1 levy

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minority in Parliament has welcomed the government’s decision to remove some taxes and levies on petroleum products, but is demanding full disclosure on the use of proceeds from the GH¢1 fuel levy.
The government’s intervention comes amid rising global oil and gas prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.
The measure is expected to run for an initial four weeks, after which it will be reviewed based on prevailing conditions.
The Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Energy Committee, Collins Adomako Mensah, described the move as timely but said details remain unclear.
“It is welcoming news, although we have not been given specific details as to which levies or taxes or margins will be taken off or suspended. The Minority welcomes the attempt by the government to cushion the Ghanaian people,” he said.
Despite backing the intervention, Mr Adomako Mensah raised concerns about the lack of transparency surrounding the GH¢1 fuel levy, which was introduced to support the energy sector.
He said that the law requires the government to account for the funds collected and how they have been used.
“The law stipulated that government was to report to Parliament by the 31st of March as to how much had accrued to the fund from the GH¢1 and how it has been used,” he said, speaking to Citi News.
According to him, that obligation has not yet been met. “Up till now, that has not been presented to Parliament. We are not too sure how much has come and how it has been used,” he added.
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